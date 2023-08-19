Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 39,822 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 529.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

