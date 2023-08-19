Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,069 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Loews worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Loews by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Loews by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

