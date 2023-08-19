Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $330,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 359,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

