Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $866,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

