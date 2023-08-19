Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

