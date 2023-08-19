Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.