Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 11,552 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.74 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.