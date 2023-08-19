BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 51,552 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.