BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 51,552 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
