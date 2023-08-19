BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 22,683 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.