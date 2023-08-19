BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 22,683 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

