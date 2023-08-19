BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.55. 82,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 177,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $863.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.