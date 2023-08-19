Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,918. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

