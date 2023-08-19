Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,454,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

