Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $17,540,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 89,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $12,912,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.37. The firm has a market cap of $340.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

