Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.50. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

