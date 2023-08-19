Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$23.56

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

About MAG Silver

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.36.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

