Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $17.89

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $2,341,719. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.34 million, a P/E ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

