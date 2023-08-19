Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $137.19

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $144.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $3,166,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

