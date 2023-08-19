Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) vs. Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Head to Head Analysis

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Naturgy Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.98 billion 2.20 $159.39 million $1.44 27.29 Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $1.56 18.82

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Naturgy Energy Group. Naturgy Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Naturgy Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Infrastructure and Naturgy Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Naturgy Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Naturgy Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Naturgy Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.