Burney Co. Acquires 1,661 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burney Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $508.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.