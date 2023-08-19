Burney Co. Acquires 683 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

