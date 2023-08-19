Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $462.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.12 and its 200 day moving average is $463.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

