Burney Co. Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Chemours worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

