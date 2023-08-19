Burney Co. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,842,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
