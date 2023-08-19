Burney Co. Increases Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Loop Capital raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

