Burney Co. Invests $5.43 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $48.28 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

