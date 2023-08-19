Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock worth $252,710,698. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.90 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

