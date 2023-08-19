Burney Co. Sells 42,386 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $226.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

