Burney Co. Sells 9,452 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,367. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

