Burney Co. Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burney Co. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,531 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $406,195,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,766,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,637 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

MFC stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.