BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

