Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del Acquires 2,100 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $44,709.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,767,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,534,354.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY opened at $21.38 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

