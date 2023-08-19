C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

