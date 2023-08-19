Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $17,531,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $531,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.