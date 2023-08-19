CAE (NYSE:CAE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

