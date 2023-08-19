Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Camden National Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CAC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Camden National had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 654.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

