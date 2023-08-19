Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.68

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.68 and traded as high as C$46.57. Cameco shares last traded at C$46.07, with a volume of 778,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.