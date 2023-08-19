Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.68

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.68 and traded as high as C$46.57. Cameco shares last traded at C$46.07, with a volume of 778,890 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.