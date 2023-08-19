Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

