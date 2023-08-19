Cango (CANG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

