Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

