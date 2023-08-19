Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $34.12. Capgemini shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 56,699 shares traded.

Capgemini Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

