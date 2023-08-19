Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.