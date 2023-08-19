Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 40.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Capri by 102.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 92.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

