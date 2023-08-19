Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 959 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $393.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

