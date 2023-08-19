Capula Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,450 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

