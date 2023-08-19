Capula Management Ltd Has $300,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sunrun Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

