Capula Management Ltd Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,402,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,348,000. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $22,702,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

