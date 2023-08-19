Capula Management Ltd Invests $363,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.