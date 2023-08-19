Capula Management Ltd Invests $439,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,090,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,641,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 120.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,088,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 593,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In related news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,207.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,170 shares of company stock worth $662,386 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.35 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

