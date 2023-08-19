Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,560 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.