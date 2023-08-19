Capula Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

RRC opened at $32.12 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

